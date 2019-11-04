Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,151 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,144,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,392,000 after purchasing an additional 314,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 380,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,722,000 after purchasing an additional 42,782 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. 40.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $686,497.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,384,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $79.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.16 and a 200 day moving average of $78.94. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. BOK Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $69.96 and a 12-month high of $93.72.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $465.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on BOK Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson upgraded BOK Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price objective on BOK Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.86.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

