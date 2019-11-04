Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 176.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,912 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 352.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1,102.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PEGA. ValuEngine raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

In related news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 3,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $205,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 299,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,533,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 564 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $40,850.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,757.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,894 shares of company stock worth $1,457,418 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $76.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.21 and a 52-week high of $79.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.52.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $205.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

