Morgan Stanley Increases Position in RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) by 627.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 245,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.85% of RYB Education worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in RYB Education by 111.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 74,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYB opened at $5.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68. RYB Education Inc – has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.23 million, a P/E ratio of -97.67 and a beta of 1.60.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. RYB Education had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $53.55 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of RYB Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.34.

About RYB Education

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

