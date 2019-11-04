Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 773.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,513 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in The Hackett Group by 28.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group in the second quarter worth $173,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Hackett Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group stock opened at $17.35 on Monday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $22.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.77.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $73.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCKT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Hackett Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

