Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.35-5.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.00 billion.

Shares of MOG.A opened at $89.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.62. Moog has a twelve month low of $71.68 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.45 and a 200-day moving average of $86.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Moog alerts:

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $765.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.49 million. Moog had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moog will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOG.A. ValuEngine downgraded Moog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Moog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Moog from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Moog in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Moog presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.75.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.