Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Given New $230.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets to $230.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moody’s from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Argus raised their price objective on Moody’s to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Moody’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised Moody’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Moody’s from $214.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $208.91.

NYSE:MCO traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $218.00. 555,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,091. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.17. Moody’s has a one year low of $129.26 and a one year high of $223.82. The company has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. Moody’s had a return on equity of 270.17% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.06%.

In related news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $791,493.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,291,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Almeida sold 27,236 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $5,639,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

