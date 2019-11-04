Mondi (LON:MNDI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,667.65

Mondi Plc (LON:MNDI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,667.65 and traded as high as $1,681.00. Mondi shares last traded at $1,679.50, with a volume of 725,233 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,070 ($27.05) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,020 ($26.39) to GBX 1,915 ($25.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,910 ($24.96) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,932.14 ($25.25).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,574.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,665.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89.

In related news, insider Peter Oswald bought 5,000 shares of Mondi stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,533 ($20.03) per share, with a total value of £76,650 ($100,156.80). Insiders have bought a total of 5,019 shares of company stock valued at $7,694,833 over the last three months.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

