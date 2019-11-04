Mondelez International’s (MDLZ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Bank of America currently has a $61.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mondelez International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $60.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.36.
NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.74. 6,018,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,569,273. The firm has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $38.78 and a 52 week high of $56.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $2,288,568.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,137 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,925.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2,667.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,338,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,739,000 after buying an additional 14,784,178 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 825.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,798,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,963 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,156,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,355,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.
About Mondelez International
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.
