Mondelez International’s (MDLZ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Bank of America currently has a $61.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mondelez International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $60.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.36.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.74. 6,018,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,569,273. The firm has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $38.78 and a 52 week high of $56.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $2,288,568.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,137 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,925.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2,667.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,338,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,739,000 after buying an additional 14,784,178 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 825.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,798,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,963 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,156,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,355,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

