Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Holdings Trimmed by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,966,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,118,000 after buying an additional 606,976 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 8,824,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,155,000 after purchasing an additional 193,283 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,587,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,894,000 after purchasing an additional 900,317 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,540,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,289,000 after purchasing an additional 255,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,463,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,938,000 after purchasing an additional 42,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, VP Brian Tabolt sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $103,915.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,052.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

TAP opened at $52.70 on Monday. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.02.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

