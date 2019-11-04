Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 140 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of VSS stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $107.31. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,072. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $107.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.31.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

