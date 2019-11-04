Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned about 0.30% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $6,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6,925.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,973,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902,785 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,408,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,462,000 after buying an additional 149,227 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,402,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,289,000 after buying an additional 374,112 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 268,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,471,000 after buying an additional 17,543 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 235,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after buying an additional 19,003 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.32. 43,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,936. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.48 and its 200-day moving average is $60.29. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $50.55 and a 12-month high of $64.48.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

