Mohawk Group (MWK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $30.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.46 million.

Get Mohawk Group alerts:

NYSE:MWK opened at $6.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08. Mohawk Group has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $10.74.

In other news, insider Yaniv Zion Sarig acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $42,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

Several analysts have weighed in on MWK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. National Securities started coverage on Mohawk Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Mohawk Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Mohawk Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States. It offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOme, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.