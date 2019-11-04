Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 431,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,620,000 after acquiring an additional 55,142 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 428,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,054,000 after buying an additional 130,121 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Equinix by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $524.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $567.90.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $12.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $550.02. 15,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,359. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $568.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $522.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.55. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $335.29 and a twelve month high of $609.97.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($3.55). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 20.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $9.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.56%.

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.11, for a total transaction of $267,952.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,468.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Camp Peter Van sold 3,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.78, for a total transaction of $1,754,347.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,064 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,606 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.