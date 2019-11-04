Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 155 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 768.2% in the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 191,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,365,000 after purchasing an additional 169,000 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $215,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 23.0% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 791,300.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 79,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,410,000 after buying an additional 79,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 752,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,467,000 after buying an additional 13,553 shares during the last quarter. 43.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $2.71 on Monday, hitting $179.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,529,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,271,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.12 and its 200-day moving average is $171.16. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $129.77 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72. The company has a market capitalization of $459.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.26.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.70.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

