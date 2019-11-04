Moderna (MRNA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. On average, analysts expect Moderna to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MRNA stock opened at $15.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.26. Moderna has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on Moderna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

