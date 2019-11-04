Moderna (MRNA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. On average, analysts expect Moderna to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MRNA stock opened at $15.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.26. Moderna has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
