Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) Shares Gap Down to $4.74

Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.33, but opened at $4.74. Mobileiron shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 37,163 shares trading hands.

MOBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Mobileiron in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mobileiron from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $680.60 million, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.30.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.28%. The business had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mobileiron Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Lp Storm III sold 1,300,000 shares of Mobileiron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $8,762,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tae Hea Nahm sold 558,900 shares of Mobileiron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $3,778,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,133,327 shares of company stock worth $14,395,291. 13.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mobileiron by 1,740.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mobileiron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Mobileiron by 519.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Mobileiron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Mobileiron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL)

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

