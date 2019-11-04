Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) Raised to B at TheStreet

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MINI traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.12. 425,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.16. Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $43.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mobile Mini will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 11.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,284,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,662,000 after purchasing an additional 763,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,907,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,339,000 after purchasing an additional 100,889 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 33.5% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,456,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,682,000 after purchasing an additional 365,486 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 766,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,316,000 after purchasing an additional 66,027 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 16.1% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 712,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,666,000 after purchasing an additional 98,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

