Mizuho Securities USA LLC Trims Holdings in KBL MERGER CORP/SH (NASDAQ:KBLM)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KBL MERGER CORP/SH (NASDAQ:KBLM) by 21.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 760,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,925 shares during the quarter. KBL MERGER CORP/SH makes up about 0.5% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 0.09% of KBL MERGER CORP/SH worth $7,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in KBL MERGER CORP/SH by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 421,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 270,598 shares in the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
KBL MERGER CORP/SH stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.59. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,566. KBL MERGER CORP/SH has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $10.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46.
KBL Merger Corp. IV is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition, buyout, PIPES and secondaries investments. The firm seeks to invest in healthcare or the healthcare-related wellness industry. In healthcare services the firm seeks to invest in outpatient care, physician practices, behavioral health and payor services.
