Mizuho Securities USA LLC Sells 265,449 Shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHLL)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHLL) by 76.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,449 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Acquisition were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Acquisition by 2,021.7% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,060,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,855 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SHLL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.86. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,009. Tortoise Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

