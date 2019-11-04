Mizuho Securities USA LLC Buys New Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 14,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 3,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, Director Debra L. Reed acquired 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.14 per share, with a total value of $502,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total transaction of $1,229,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,551.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Independent Research set a $127.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.11.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $4.01 on Monday, reaching $120.22. 2,159,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,511,584. The company has a market cap of $220.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.