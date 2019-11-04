Mizuho Securities USA LLC Acquires Shares of 17,900 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 17,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $500,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.0% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 20.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,370,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,611,000 after purchasing an additional 234,293 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 117,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.6% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 78,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.97. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $55.38 and a 52 week high of $73.24.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Cowen set a $72.00 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Stephens set a $71.00 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.21.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

