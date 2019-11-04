Mizuho Securities USA LLC Acquires Shares of 17,900 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 17,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $500,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.0% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 20.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,370,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,611,000 after purchasing an additional 234,293 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 117,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.6% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 78,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.97. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $55.38 and a 52 week high of $73.24.
Several analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Cowen set a $72.00 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Stephens set a $71.00 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.21.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.
