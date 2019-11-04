Mizuho Boosts Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target to $145.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MAA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $141.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of MAA remained flat at $$139.15 during trading hours on Thursday. 595,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,429. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $140.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.33.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $415.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 333.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 822,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,841,000 after purchasing an additional 632,686 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 157,752.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 353,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,639,000 after purchasing an additional 353,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,881,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,223,484,000 after purchasing an additional 346,064 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 207,883.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 345,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,653,000 after purchasing an additional 345,087 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

