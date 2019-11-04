Mithril (MITH) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last Week

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 4th. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Mithril has a market capitalization of $8.98 million and approximately $974,695.00 worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril token can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bithumb, Gate.io and LBank.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009925 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010593 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001767 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000058 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Mithril Token Profile

Mithril uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 688,279,402 tokens. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, CoinExchange, ZB.COM, Bithumb, OKEx, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Gate.io, LBank, BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

