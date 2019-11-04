Mirador Capital Partners LP Invests $222,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 771 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 19,887 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $1,588,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,078 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,422 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $321.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $275.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.13.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $304,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,239,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $99,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,115 shares of company stock valued at $8,407,148. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $296.09 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $189.51 and a 1 year high of $307.34. The firm has a market cap of $130.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $47.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 2.40%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

