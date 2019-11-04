Mirador Capital Partners LP Grows Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,221,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,815,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $191.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.37 and a fifty-two week high of $214.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.19. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total transaction of $19,540,730.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,468,142.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $227.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC set a $235.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.76.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

