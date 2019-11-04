Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 352 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6,404.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $936,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356,585 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,489,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,232,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,185,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,071,300,000 after acquiring an additional 446,564 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,741,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP increased its stake in ServiceNow by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 390,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $107,343,000 after acquiring an additional 207,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $410,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 31,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.22, for a total value of $8,114,440.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,419,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,414 shares of company stock valued at $22,704,540 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $251.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,255.25, a P/E/G ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.28. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $147.63 and a 1-year high of $303.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.83 and a 200 day moving average of $266.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $885.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.53 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.09%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. ValuEngine upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $305.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.10.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

