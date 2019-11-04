MIR COIN One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.68 Million (MIR)

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. In the last seven days, MIR COIN has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One MIR COIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex. MIR COIN has a total market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00220836 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.31 or 0.01382229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029191 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00124539 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MIR COIN

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 620,041,495 coins. The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io . MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir . MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MIR COIN

MIR COIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIR COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIR COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

