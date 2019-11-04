Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE:MLR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,014. Miller Industries has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average is $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $409.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $222.35 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Theodore H. Ashford III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $193,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,066.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey I. Badgley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $325,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,915.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,820 shares of company stock worth $1,031,245. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,223,000 after purchasing an additional 36,906 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 54,880 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 38,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

