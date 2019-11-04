Millburn Ridgefield Corp Sells 3,293 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF comprises about 0.4% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $10,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWL. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 227.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 183.8% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000.

Shares of EWL stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.88. 3,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,361. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $38.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.03.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

