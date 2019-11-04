Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $505,000 Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,945 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 138,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,693 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 119,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,070,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 147,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,897,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,793,825. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.50.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

