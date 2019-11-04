Millburn Ridgefield Corp Buys 27,226 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 349,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,226 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for 0.6% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $14,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter valued at about $573,277,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 103.5% in the second quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 3,846,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 319.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,841,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,965 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,208,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 958.9% in the third quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,104,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,209 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWZ traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $45.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,416,834. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.34. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $36.23 and a 52 week high of $47.19.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

