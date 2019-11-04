Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Upgraded by Capital One Financial to Overweight

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $141.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.17. The stock had a trading volume of 36,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,088. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $140.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.55.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $415.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,881,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,484,000 after acquiring an additional 346,064 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,346,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,300,000 after buying an additional 165,702 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,713,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,785,000 after buying an additional 89,273 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,505,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,315,000 after buying an additional 28,752 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,394,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,255,000 after buying an additional 44,631 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.