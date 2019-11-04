Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Increased by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,865 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,594 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.7% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Microsoft by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 56,425 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 43,250 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 29,823 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Microsoft by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $143.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.92 and a 200 day moving average of $134.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,093.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $93.96 and a 12-month high of $145.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $483,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 129,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,914,746. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 338,304 shares of company stock valued at $46,552,544 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Nomura set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.45.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

