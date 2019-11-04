Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,564 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.8% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 274.5% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $5,410,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,042 shares in the company, valued at $26,785,180.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,649,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 597,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,681,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,304 shares of company stock worth $46,552,544 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.45.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.57. The company had a trading volume of 992,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,116,364. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.26. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $93.96 and a 52-week high of $145.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1,093.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.74%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.