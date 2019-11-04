Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s Largest Position

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,401 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.4% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. American Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,422 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 53,792 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 592,183 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $82,331,000 after purchasing an additional 30,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Microsoft by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,565 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $483,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 129,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,914,746. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $1,645,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,755,686.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,304 shares of company stock worth $46,552,544 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.45.

MSFT stock opened at $143.72 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $93.96 and a one year high of $145.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,093.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.74%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

