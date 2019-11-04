Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Merus B.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics. The company’s bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-128, is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for HER2-expressing solid tumors; MCLA-117, is being developed as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and MCLA-158, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells and is being developed as a potential treatment for colorectal cancer and other solid tumors. Merus B.V. is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Merus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised Merus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.43.

Shares of Merus stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.58. Merus has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $20.95.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 104.10% and a negative return on equity of 41.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merus will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Merus by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Merus by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. raised its position in shares of Merus by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

