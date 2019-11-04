Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its target price dropped by analysts at Bank of America from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s current price.

MMSI has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Sidoti set a $74.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ:MMSI traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,912,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,204. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $64.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $243.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $4,608,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 929,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,569,323.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $1,474,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,991 shares in the company, valued at $39,808,468.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 193,780 shares of company stock worth $6,221,013. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 33.3% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 502,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,900,000 after purchasing an additional 125,402 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.2% during the second quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 69,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

