Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6,517.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,307,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,169,000 after acquiring an additional 23,940,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397,580 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,309,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,458 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,381,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,060 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,661,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,587 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.90. 8,298,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,225,604. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $87.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 47.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $105.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

