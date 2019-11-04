MenaPay (MPAY) Price Tops $0.0403 on Exchanges

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 4th. In the last week, MenaPay has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One MenaPay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000432 BTC on exchanges including ABCC, Sistemkoin, Hanbitco and Dcoin. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $3.84 million and approximately $415,404.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MenaPay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00220153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.57 or 0.01379644 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028940 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00123769 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MenaPay Token Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,401,656 tokens. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Hanbitco, ABCC and Dcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MenaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MenaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.