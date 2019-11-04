Megaport (ASX:MP1) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Megaport Ltd (ASX:MP1) traded down 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$8.40 ($5.96) and last traded at A$8.52 ($6.04), 728,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$8.77 ($6.22).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 5.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$9.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -31.24.

About Megaport (ASX:MP1)

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services. It also offers Internet exchange services. Megaport Limited has partnership with the Orixcom to enable enterprises and carriers with direct access to managed service providers and cloud service providers.

