Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,849 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 2.1% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 393.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

In related news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 21,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $2,303,401.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,484,259.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 82,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $8,893,530.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,300,962.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.20. 316,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,463,601. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $81.66 and a 12 month high of $112.05. The company has a market cap of $144.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.93.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

