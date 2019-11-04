MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. MEDNAX updated its Q4 guidance to $0.87-0.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $24.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.70. MEDNAX has a 52-week low of $19.93 and a 52-week high of $41.45.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MD. Bank of America cut MEDNAX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on MEDNAX from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho set a $25.00 target price on MEDNAX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

In other news, Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $104,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,235.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Fernandez purchased 64,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,392,766.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 164,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,010.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.