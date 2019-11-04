Medley Management Inc (NYSE:MDLY) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Medley Management Inc (NYSE:MDLY) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 30,140 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Medley Management were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Medley Management by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 64,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Medley Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Medley Management during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medley Management by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 21,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Medley Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE MDLY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.27. 1,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,904. The company has a market cap of $18.85 million, a PE ratio of 160.00 and a beta of 1.41. Medley Management Inc has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $5.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.01.

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The asset manager reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Medley Management had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter.

About Medley Management

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

