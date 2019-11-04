Medical Transcription Billing (MTBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Medical Transcription Billing has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 million. Medical Transcription Billing had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. On average, analysts expect Medical Transcription Billing to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MTBC opened at $3.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.72. Medical Transcription Billing has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other Medical Transcription Billing news, Director John N. Daly sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $37,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,287. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $65,906. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Securities initiated coverage on Medical Transcription Billing in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

About Medical Transcription Billing

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

