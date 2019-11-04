Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Raises Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 75.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,431 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,318 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 48,871 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 53,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 44,142 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 23,090 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $902,000. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $283,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,716.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Foot Locker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price target on Foot Locker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Foot Locker from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $45.00 price target on Foot Locker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Shares of FL opened at $44.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.98. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $68.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 32.27%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

