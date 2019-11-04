Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Increases Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 41.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Invesco were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 71.2% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 43,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 17,889 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 154.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 119,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 72,412 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 8.7% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 86,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 78.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 31,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 13,781 shares during the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IVZ. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

NYSE IVZ opened at $17.21 on Monday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. Invesco had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

