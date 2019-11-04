McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. McGrath RentCorp’s rating score has declined by 19.8% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $86.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.88 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned McGrath RentCorp an industry rank of 12 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MGRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $60,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,322.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $139,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at $333,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,897 shares of company stock worth $780,234 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGRC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 38.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 34.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 48.3% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 35.7% in the second quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 312,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,429,000 after purchasing an additional 82,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

MGRC traded down $0.84 on Monday, reaching $74.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,002. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.87. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $80.47.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McGrath RentCorp (MGRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.