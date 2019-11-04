MC Mining (LON:MCM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of MC Mining (LON:MCM) in a report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:MCM opened at GBX 30 ($0.39) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 million and a PE ratio of -1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 32.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.56. MC Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 17.50 ($0.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 70.92 ($0.93).

MC Mining Company Profile

MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of metallurgical and thermal coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project located to the southwest of Musina; and the Vele Colliery semi soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province.

