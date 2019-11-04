MC Mining (LON:MCM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of MC Mining (LON:MCM) in a report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of LON:MCM opened at GBX 30 ($0.39) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 million and a PE ratio of -1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 32.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.56. MC Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 17.50 ($0.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 70.92 ($0.93).
MC Mining Company Profile
