Mayville Engineering Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:MEC) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

Mayville Engineering’s (NYSE:MEC) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, November 5th. Mayville Engineering had issued 6,250,000 shares in its IPO on May 9th. The total size of the offering was $106,250,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mayville Engineering from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

NYSE MEC opened at $10.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Mayville Engineering has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $128.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mayville Engineering will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis acquired 20,000 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $202,400.00. Also, Chairman Robert D. Kamphuis acquired 15,000 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $181,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $600,400 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the second quarter worth about $1,242,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the second quarter worth about $834,000. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the second quarter worth about $1,147,000. 28.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

