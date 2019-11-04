Maxim Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AGNC. ValuEngine raised AGNC Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet cut AGNC Investment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised AGNC Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a sector perform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.57.

AGNC stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,401. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.25. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $18.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average is $16.72.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.17 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 84.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a oct 19 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 11.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,356,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $964,732,000 after buying an additional 2,995,801 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,108,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,469,000 after buying an additional 963,902 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 26,482,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,428,000 after buying an additional 2,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 9,067,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,513,000 after buying an additional 3,310,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,390,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,483,000 after buying an additional 1,369,624 shares in the last quarter. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

